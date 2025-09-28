Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha pandal pays tribute to Bengal's freedom fighters

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 28 : Durga Puja in Kolkata has always been more than just a religious festival. For the city, it is a season of art and culture woven into devotion. Each year, pandals across the city never fail to surprise visitors with thought-provoking themes, and this year too, one Puja has stood out for the way it connects faith with history.

In New Alipore, the well-known Suruchi Sangha, which is celebrating its 72nd year, has dedicated its theme to the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle. Titled 'Ahuti' (meaning sacrifice), the pandal pays tribute to Bengal's freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country. The walls of the pandal feature the faces of these revolutionaries, carefully crafted in plaster of Paris, so that every visitor can walk through history while celebrating the goddess.

While speaking to ANI, Soumya Sarkar, a member of the Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja Committee, explained the thought behind this year's theme and their efforts to make people of all ages to stop and reflect.

"We want every child, every elder, every youngster who visits to understand this history - a history that has given us such a rich culture and one that fills us with pride," he said.

Sarkar added that the team wanted to remind people that Bengal's role in the freedom struggle was as important as that of others. "For 200 years, we were under British rule. To uproot that, so many Bengalis were involved. This year, through our Puja, we are paying tribute to those freedom fighters."

The theme 'Ahuti' especially focuses on the contributions of those freedom fighters associated with the 'Anusilan Samity,' which was founded in 1902 to train in warfare against the British, disguised as a centre for fitness and health.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. According to Hindu belief, the goddess descends to her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees.

