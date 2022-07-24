Dwayne Johnson unleashes Black Adam trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

Los Angeles, July 24 Professional wrestler-turned-Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson made a grand entrance to the San Diego Comic-Con, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. reports 'Variety'.

As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display.

Johnson also dropped the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure, helmed by the Spanish-American director Jaume Collett-Serra, as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.

Black Adam may not be as recognisable to comic book newbies, according to 'Variety', but his biggest rival should be a familiar face because of the 2019 hit film 'Shazam!' starring Zachary Levi.

Black Adam, similar to the character of Shazam, is bestowed with magical powers from the wizard Shazam. Unlike Shazam, though, Black Adam calls upon the Egyptian gods for his powers (Shazam traditionally calls upon the Greek gods).

The new movie is set to follow the anti-hero nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the powers of the Egyptian gods. Now, freed from his tomb, Black Adam is ready to unleash his form of justice on the modern world.

With Johnson's title character as well as a host of new additions, 'Black Adam' is bringing the Justice Society of America to the DC Universe, 'Variety' informs us.

The Justice Society, including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, is a superhero team that predates the Justice League in DC comics.

