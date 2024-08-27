E-Rickshaw driver's dream comes true: Paras Mani Singh wins big on KBC

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], August 27 : Paras Mani Singh, an e-rickshaw driver from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has become a sensation after securing a significant win on the popular television game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Singh, who participated in the 'India Challengers Week,' clinched the top spot by winning the 'Fastest-Five' round in July, which granted him the golden opportunity to appear on the show with the legendary host, Amitabh Bachchan.

The 'Fastest-Five' segment features ten contestants from around India, with the winner being the one who answers five consecutive questions the quickest.

Reflecting on his earlier struggles, Singh shared that the COVID-19 pandemic had severely impacted his life.

His mobile recharge shop had to shut down due to the lockdown, leading him to purchase an e-rickshaw with the help of his family.

He used to earn between Rs 500 to Rs 700 daily, which was crucial in supporting his family.

Participating in KBC was a dream for Singh, and he was overjoyed to find himself on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Despite his initial nervousness, Bachchan's humorous approach eased his tension, allowing Singh to play with greater confidence.

However, Singh chose to exit the game after facing a challenging question about Mahatma Gandhi, leaving the KBC stage with a substantial sum of Rs 12.5 lakhs.

Singh's wife, Anshu Singh, expressed immense pride and joy in an interview, stating, "I never thought my husband would be on the show. Since I got married, I've seen him watch KBC all the time. We never have songs or movies playing on our TV; it's always general knowledge and current affairs."

She further praised Singh's dedication to general knowledge, which she believes significantly contributed to their daughter's academic success as well.

Paras Mani Singh reminisced about his journey, "I had a dream of appearing on KBC. I come from a middle-class family and I am an honors graduate. My shop had to shut down, and we were struggling financially. My sister helped me by buying an e-rickshaw for me, but my dream of being on KBC never faded. I kept practising and constantly watched general knowledge and current affairs on my mobile."

Singh also reflected on how Amitabh Bachchan inspired him during the episode when he revealed he was battling a brain tumour.

Singh's inspiring story of perseverance and success has captured the hearts of many, with his win not only changing his life but also bringing pride to his family and community.

