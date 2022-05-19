ED registers money laundering case against Raj Kundra in connection with pornography case

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) on Thursday has registered a money laundering case against businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the pornography case. The Mumbai Police had also registered a case against him in 2021.

Raj was arrested on July 19,2021 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Raj Kundra was making a porn movie in a bungalow in Mumbai. He was also making crores of rupees by publishing on those special apps. This scandal started a few years back. Raj Kundra was deceiving many by offering them jobs in movies and web series. The porn film was being shot in Madh Island and rented bungalows near Aksa in Malad. Mumbai Police has already registered a case in this regard. Now, the ED has filed a case to probe into money laundering and money laundering from abroad.

During the shooting, the accused used to ask the actresses to shoot for different scripts. They were also given nude scenes. They were also threatened if an actress denied it. Also the cost of shooting was being demanded. These clips were being uploaded to an app.

When the Mumbai police got the information, they raided and arrested Raj Kundra. HotShots app was being used. Investigations revealed that the app belonged to Kenrin of the UK, but was being run by Raj Kundra's Viaan. The two companies had an agreement. Kenrin was owned by a person close to Raj Kundra, who lives in Britain. Ryan Thorpe, the company's IT head, was also arrested along with Kundra.

