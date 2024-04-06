Ed Sheeran, Shubman Gill's banter-filled Mumbai getaway is all about cricket, food and SRK!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Ed Sheeran, the global music sensation, recently took a laid-back trip to Mumbai, sharing glimpses of his escapade on his YouTube channel.

Accompanied by cricketer Shubman Gill and comedian Tanmay Bhat, Sheeran explored the bustling streets, played cricket and savoured local delicacies, creating memorable moments along the way.

The trio indulged in a quintessential Indian experience and engaged in a lighthearted banter.

However, the highlight of their conversation arose when Sheeran expressed his excitement about meeting Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan later that evening.

Gill, who formerly played for Khan's IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), seized the opportunity to humorously nudged Sheeran to inquire about his absence from the team.

During their culinary escapade, Sheeran revealed his admiration for Khan, citing his fondness for Bollywood films, which often accompany him during his travels.

Earlier last month, Sheeran and Khan shared a fun video on Instagram featuring the duo recreating the 'DDLJ' star's iconic pose.

Sheeran's visit culminated in a spectacular live concert at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where he entertained fans with his chart-topping hits. Joining him onstage was Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, enhancing the concert's energetic atmosphere.

