Ed Sheeran welcomes ‘second child with wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran announced via Instagram Thursday that he and wife Cherry Seaborn secretly welcomed their second child.Ed shared a cute picture of white baby socks placed on a blanket to reveal that he and Cherry have become parents to another baby girl. He wrote in the caption, "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."The post was a complete surprise for fans as there were no hints that Ed and Cherry are set to become parents again.

On his post, several fans commented, "What," while others offered congratulations. A fan wrote, "Congrats Ed!! Can't wait for the music you make that’s inspired by her."Ed's spokesperson said that the musician will take out some time to spend with his newborn daughter before he heads back on tour. The representative told The Sun, "Ed and Cherry recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl and are on cloud nine. They're so excited for Lyra to have a little sister and the four of them are currently enjoying some precious family time before Ed heads back on tour. We are delighted for them, and we hope that you can respect their privacy at this special time."Ed and Cherry had welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in September 2020. They had announced her birth in a similar manner by sharing a picture of a pair of socks.

