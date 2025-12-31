Eko OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Sandeep Pradeep’s Malayalam Thriller Online

Eko OTT Release: Dinjith Ayyathan’s Malayalam-language mystery thriller Eko is now streaming on Netflix. Fans who missed the film in theatres can watch it at home from December 31. The film was a box office success and received praise for its screenplay, performances and environmental themes. It is available on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The story follows Mlaathi Chedathi, an elderly woman, and her caretaker Peeyoos as they confront the shadows of the past in the misty hills of Kaattukunnu. Her husband Kuriyachan, a notorious dog breeder and fugitive played by Sandeep Pradeep, is being hunted. Strangers arriving at their estate uncover hidden truths, gradually revealing the dark secrets surrounding the family.

Eko is the final chapter of the Animal Trilogy, following Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files: Season 2. The cast also includes Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Ranjith Shekhar and Saheer Muhammed. Music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed, and editing is by Sooraj E.S. The film is produced by MRK Jhayaram under Aaradyaa Studios.