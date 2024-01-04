Ekta Kapoor Opens Up About The Personal Reasons Behind Her Single Status

Renowned television producer and director Ekta Kapoor, known for creating many hit on-screen couples, is single in her personal life. Despite keeping her personal affairs private, Ekta Kapoor recently shared some insights into why she hasn't married in an interview. She also emphasized the possible reasons including her father's ultimatum that she could either work or get married, and her desire to find true love.

