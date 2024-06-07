Ektaa Kapoor offers prayer at Siddhivinayak Temple on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : TV czarina Ektaa R Kapoor visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on June 7 to seek blessings on her birthday.

In the videos, she can be seen offering Prasad and flowers.

Ektaa was welcomed by Rajaram Deshmukh, who is a member of Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai.

Born on June 7, Ektaa has successfully juggled several roles as a director, film producer, and businesswoman.

Kapoor has created and produced a number of TV shows. Some of them are 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Naagin', 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki', 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', among others.

She also ventured into Bollywood movie production and is known for 'Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta', 'Kucch To Hai', 'Krishna Cottage', among others. She then went on to co-produce 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' with Sanjay Gupta.

Kapoor also produced films, including 'Love Sex aur Dhokha', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', and 'Shor in the City'.

In April, Ektaa's drama film 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' also hit the theatres. Titled 'LSD 2' the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor