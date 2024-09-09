Elisabeth Moss shares her working experience with Kate Hudson in 'Shell'

Washington [US], September 9 : Actor and producer Elisabeth Moss is an ardent fan of Kate Hudson's work. She shared her working experience with Kate in the upcoming American dark comedy horror film 'Shell', directed by Max Minghella, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"One of the things that Max and I talked about a lot was that my character and my job was to really ground the film as much as possible," shared Moss, adding, "That's the difference ... between Kate's role and mine. She sort of takes one end of the spectrum, and then my job was to give a sense of it just being as grounded as possible in all the themes and really taking you through the journey, and not letting the movie overtake the groundedness of the story."

The film is written by Jack Stanley, and stars Elisabeth Moss, Kate Hudson, and Kaia Gerber.

"It's a certain tone that's really difficult to describe," said Moss. "It's a drama, but there's something painfully funny about it at times." Plus, it has "a bigger thriller element."

The actor talked about a scene and how it is relatable. "I've been to a million auditions in my life. I've been doing this since I was six years old," the star recalls, quipping: "I'm very bad at math. I'm 42, so a long time. I sat in a lot of waiting rooms, and I had the experience of looking around and going, 'oh my god, there's no way I'm going to get this part.' I've definitely had that experience over and over and over again."

While talking about how 'Shell' and how her past experiences helped her, she shared, "It was fun to take all of that experience into this film. I've lived and breathed that experience. But most of us have the experience of feeling maybe a little bit like you don't live up to some sort of ideal that you're supposed to. And to be able to tap into that and represent that for an audience was [something] I really loved. It was something that I embraced. After so many years of making sure that you look great, making sure that you're doing this, and making sure you're doing that, it was fun to be like, 'I'm going to actually represent most everyone."

Moss added that loves the genre, "I love horror, I love sci-fi, I love action," she told THR. "It's definitely my wheelhouse," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

