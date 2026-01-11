Elle Fanning says she is trying to spiral less in 2026

Los Angeles, Jan 11 Hollywood actress Elle Fanning has shared that she is working towards making 2026 a bit different for her than the last year.

The actress shared her relatable goal for 2026 as she attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards in Palm Springs, California, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During the conversation, the actress revealed what she hopes to leave behind in 2025. She told ‘People’, “I'm trying to stay more present. I think I'm a big dreamer, which is good, but then I can kind of think into the future too much and spiral, so I need to, like, live in the moment”.

She went on, “I feel like people have a very emotional response to this movie. I think that it's kind of universal. People have come out of the theater and, you know, said that they hadn't talked to their parents in a long time, and they finally talked to (them) after just seeing our film. So that's a beautiful thing”.

As per ‘People’, the actress, who received the International Star Award at the festival for her ensemble work in the film Sentimental Value, went on to share how it feels to be a part of a project that has resonated so strongly with audiences.

The movie, which also stars Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgard, tells the story of a woman who is forced to reconnect with her estranged father, a famous director, when he unexpectedly returns to her life after the death of her mother.

Elle Fanning additionally provided a glimpse into her role as Effie Trinket in the upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ prequel movie, ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’.

“That world is so great. And I got a little taste of some good costumes. I have a lot of selfies on my phone”, she added.

