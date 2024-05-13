Ellen DeGeneres announces her 'last' stand-up comedy special

Washington [US], May 13 : Ellen DeGeneres, the renowned comedian and former talk show host, is making a comeback to Netflix with a bang!

Netflix has officially announced that DeGeneres will be headlining a brand new stand-up comedy special, marking her return to the streaming giant since her 2018 special, 'Relatable'.

However, the excitement is tinged with a hint of nostalgia as the star herself revealed that this upcoming special will be her last taped one.

In a statement shared with People magazine, DeGeneres addressed the curiosity surrounding her return, affirming, "Yes, I'm going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special."

She also couldn't resist expressing admiration for her wife, Portia de Rossi, adding, "Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life."

Netflix's Vice President of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats, Robbie Praw, praised DeGeneres as a true legend and pioneer, eagerly anticipating the release of her latest comedy venture later this year, according to People magazine.

Produced by Ben Winston and Fulwell73, the special promises to showcase DeGeneres at her comedic best, touching upon a myriad of topics including the end of her iconic show, 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', after its successful 19-season run in 2022.

While DeGeneres embarks on a multi-city stand-up tour starting June 19 in San Diego, her statement suggests that this show marks a significant conclusion in her comedy career.

Despite recent controversies and her departure from daytime television, DeGeneres remains steadfast in her commitment to spreading joy through laughter. Addressing attendees at her April show, she emphasized the importance of humour during difficult times, hinting at a desire for more laughter and less drama.

With her final Netflix special on the horizon, fans eagerly anticipate one last uproarious ride with Ellen DeGeneres, bidding farewell to an era of laughter and entertainment.

