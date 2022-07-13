Elnaaz Norouzi turns singer with her untitled track, song to be out on July 27

Mumbai, July 13 Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, known for her work as Zoya in OTT series Sacred Games', is set to star in the second season of the Emmy winning 'series 'Tehran'. She is turning a singer with her debut track which is yet to be titled.

Commenting on the development, the actress said: "I cannot contain my excitement now that the news is out. I've been working and holding onto this song for more than 2 years. It's a big deal for me as it's all so new to me but I've worked extremely hard on it and now I can show it to the world. It'll be out this month and I hope everyone supports me in my journey as a singer."

Talking about how the song came into existence, she continued: "The journey to this song started with me taking vocal training because I wanted to work on my voice for my acting. That's when my teacher and vocal trainer pursued me to learn music saying that 'you have a good voice'. Initially, I was like, 'Okay, this is not on my radar at all'."

"However, during Covid first wave, when I was stuck in Germany, I met a music manager who also liked my voice and offered me to sing. That's how it all started. Eventually, I met some German song producers, who helped me materialise this song," she added.

The song will hit the airwaves on July 27, and will be available on YouTube and across all audio streaming platforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor