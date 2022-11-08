Elon Musk takes a dig at AOC, tweets "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8" T-shirt

Ever since Elon Musk and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a Twitter spat with the new Twitter owner Elon Musk, netizens have brazenly been using the exchange as fodder for new memes!

Most recently, Elon Musk took yet another sly dig at the Congresswoman on Twitter by posting a photo of a T-shirt that read "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8."

Without attaching any text to the photo of the new merchandised T-shirt, Elon Musk left the micro-blogging users in splits.

Elon Musk's response comes after he tweeted a screenshot of the price of the Congresswoman's supporter T-shirt which is priced at USD 58.

For better understanding of the whole spat between them, let's take a look at the timeline below:

A week ago: Elon Musk announced that Twitter will be charging USD 8 as a subscription fee from those who are verified on the site. Basically, it means if you have a blue tick, you've got to pay USD 8 per month!

Then, on November 2, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan."

Replying to AOC, Elon reiterated his stance on the blue tick fee and quipped, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8."

Soon after, he shared a screenshot of the price of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC supporter T-shirt which is priced at USD 58 and added a 'thinking' emoji with it.

AOC explained the pricing by tweeting, "proud of this and always will be. My workers are union, make a living wage, have full healthcare, and aren't subject to racist treatment in their workplaces. Items are made in USA. Team AOC honors and respects working people. You should try it sometime instead of union-busting."

Well, it didn't stop there! AOC then mocked Elon Musk again by tweeting, "One guy's business plan for a USD 44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for USD 8. Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications."

Well, given how outspoken and upfront both AOC and Elon Musk are, you may want to grab your tub of popcorn to witness further spats between the two because it doesn't look like the ongoing altercation is going to end here!

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor