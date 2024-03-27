Elvish Yadav Cryptic Post After Munawar Faruqui's Arrest Goes Viral: 'Bigg Boss Ke Baad...'

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Munawar was detained in a late-night hookah bar raid by the police in Mumbai and then let off after questioning. Now Munawar's close friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has given his reaction. Elvish Yadav shared a post on his official X (Formerly Twitter).

In this tweet, he has written - After winning Bigg Boss, everyone's bad time starts. Although Elvish has not named Munawar Faruqui in this tweet, he is directly referring to Munawar's latest case, even their fans are also Elvish tweet.

Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya🙃 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 27, 2024

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and 13 others were detained by the Mumbai Police in a hookah bar raid. Munawar was released after a few hours of interrogation process. Meanwhile, Recently, Elvish Yadav was released on bail in connection with the Snake Venom case. Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui are not very good friends in real life. The two were recently seen together at the Indian Street Premier League held in Mumbai. In such a situation, Elvish has now made headlines by reacting to Munawar's latest case.