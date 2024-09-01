Emergency Release Date: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Postponed Amid Controversies and Certification Issues

Emergency”, which marks the directorial debut of actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut, has been postponed. This news follows claims by actor and Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut that the film’s clearance was “stopped” due to alleged “threats” received by members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). A new release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Kangana had shared a video on X, speaking on the certification of her film. “There are rumours doing the rounds that our film, Emergency, has been granted Censor certificate. This is not true. In fact, our film had been cleared but certification has been stopped because many threats were coming in. Death threats. The Censor Board members are getting threats. We are under pressure not to show the assassination of Indira Gandhi, not to show Bhindranwale, not to show the Punjab riots. I don’t know what will be left to show then… This is unbelievable for me and I am very sorry for the state of things in this country," she said in the video.

The controversy around the film "Emergency" began with the release of its trailer. The trailer depicted Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, leader of the separatist Khalistan movement, offering votes to Indira Gandhi's political party in exchange for a separate Sikh state. In response, the Delhi unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal sent a legal notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demanding that the film's release be stopped due to its perceived misrepresentation of Sikhs.

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency features a notable cast including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles. Originally set for a November 2023 release, the film was first postponed to June 2024 and later to September 6, 2024, before its recent delay.