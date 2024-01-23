'Emergency' Release Date: Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Movie to Hit Cinemas On 14 June

Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated movie "Emergency" is finally set to hit the big screen. After the consecration of the Ram Mandir, Kangana took to Instagram to announce the release of her new venture. On Tuesday, she announced the release date of the upcoming historical drama flick, referring to former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, as 'thunder'. Kangana wrote, ''Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June 2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared and fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas.''

Earlier in October 2023 Kangana announced that her movie is postponed she also stated that Emergency is not just a film but a test of her values and character as human being.





In a message to her friends, she stated, "I want to share a significant update with you all. The movie 'Emergency' represents the culmination of my life's experiences and earnings as an artist. It is not just a film; it's a measure of my value and character as an individual. The overwhelming response to our teaser and other promotional materials has been incredibly encouraging. I am deeply grateful, and wherever I go, people inquire about the release date of 'Emergency.' Although we initially set the release date for November 24, 2023, due to changes in my consecutive film release schedule and a packed last quarter in 2024, we have decided to postpone 'Emergency' to the following year (2024)."