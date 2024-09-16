Emmy Awards 2024: 'Hacks', 'Shogun' lead with major wins

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : 'Hacks' emerged as a standout in the comedy categories, securing the award for Best Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, a notable upset over last year's winner, 'The Bear'.

The awards, held at the Peacock Theatre and broadcast live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, celebrated the year's finest in television with an array of surprising victories and historic wins.

Jean Smart also earned the Best Actress in a Comedy Series accolade for her role in 'Hacks,' adding to the show's impressive haul.

Despite 'Hacks' taking the top comedy prize, 'The Bear' proved its dominance with a total of 11 wins, setting a new record for the most Emmys won by a comedy series in a single season.

The show's cast shone brightly, with Jeremy Allen White awarded Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Liza Colon-Zayas making history as the first Latina Best Supporting Actress winner, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach securing Best Supporting Actor.

Christopher Storer also took home the award for Best Directing for a Comedy Series.

In the drama categories, 'Shogun' captured Best Drama Series, marking a significant milestone with Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada both winning Best Actress and Best Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.

The duo made history as the first Japanese actors to win Emmys. Frederick E.O. Toye also won Best Directing for the series.

'Baby Reindeer' was recognised as the Best Limited or Anthology Series, with Richard Gadd securing Best Actor and Jessica Gunning winning Best Supporting Actress in the genre.

Gadd also received the award for Best Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series.

Other notable wins included Elizabeth Debicki for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for 'The Crown' and Billy Crudup for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for 'The Morning Show.'

Jodie Foster was honoured with Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'True Detective: Night Country,' while Lamorne Morris won Best Supporting Actor in the same genre for 'Fargo.'

In variety and reality categories, 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' claimed Best Scripted Variety Series, dethroning 'Saturday Night Live,' and 'The Traitors' won Best Reality Competition Programme, ending 'RuPaul's Drag Race''s long-standing reign.

'The Daily Show' emerged as the Best Talk Series.

Steven Zaillian was awarded Best Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series for 'Ripley,' and the Governors Award was presented to Greg Berlanti by Matt Bomer and Joshua Jackson.

The night reflected a remarkable achievement for Disney, which set a new record with 60 Emmy wins.

The Emmys followed a week after the Creative Arts Emmys, where 'Shogun' led with 14 awards.

For a comprehensive list of winners and nominees, see below.

Complete Winners List:

Best Drama Series

- Shogun (FX) (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

- Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Best Comedy Series

- Hacks (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

- Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

- Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear, FX) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX) (WINNER)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

- Baby Reindeer (Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

- Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

- Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX) (WINNER)

Best Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie

- Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

- Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX) (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

- Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Variety Special

- Alex Edelman: Just for Us (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Best Talk Series

- The Daily Show (Comedy Central) (WINNER)

Best Reality Competition Programme

- The Traitors (Peacock) (WINNER)

Best Scripted Variety Series

- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

