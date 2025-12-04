Emotional number 'Pommante' from Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' is an ode to sibling love!

Hyderabad, Dec 4 The makers of director Raam Desina's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Bad Boy Karthik', featuring Telugu star Naga Shaurya in the lead, on Thursday released the lyrical video of the emotional number 'Pommante' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sri Vaishnavi Films, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the link to the single. It wrote, "Her love is as warm as a mother’s and as strong as a father’s. Feel the soulful sibling emotion in #Pommante from #BadBoyKarthik out now. A @Jharrisjayaraj Musical. Sung by @IAMVIJAYYESUDAS @ShakthisreeG. Lyrics by @boselyricist."

Composed by Harris Jayaraj, 'Pommante' blends melody with raw emotion, beautifully reflecting the pain of separation and the unspoken love that defines a sibling relationship. Lyricist Chandrabose weaves touching lines that capture the sentiment of regret and affection, while singers Vijay Yesudas and Shakthisree Gopalan lend their soulful voices to create a song that lingers long after it ends.

Visually, the song features Naga Shaurya and Sridevi Vijaykumar portraying a brother and sister torn apart by misunderstanding yet connected by unbreakable love. Their heartfelt performances, supported by Ajay’s presence, elevate the track’s emotional intensity. This song indeed is a heart-tugging ode to sibling love.

Expectations from the commercial action entertainer have been steadily growing ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser released gives one the impression that Naga Shaurya plays a rugged, aggressive, and stylish character in this film. It is packed with intense action sequences and high-octane moments. Apart from Shaurya, the teaser also unveils key cast members such as Vidhi, Samuthirakani, Naresh VK, Saikumar, Mime Gopi, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji, hinting at a blend of intense drama and rib-tickling comedy.

The teaser gives the impression that director Raam Desina has crafted a commercial entertainer tailored for the masses, laced with style and energy. The up and coming action entertainer is being produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the banner of Sri Vaishnavi Films.

Vidhi plays the female lead opposite Naga Shaurya in this film in which Tamil actor Samuthirakani plays a character called Varadha Reddy.

The film boasts a quality technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Rasool Ellore. Interestingly, music director Harris Jayaraj will be making a return to Telugu cinema with this film, which has Ramanjaneyulu as its art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor for the film which will feature fight sequences choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Prithvi.

Dances for the film have been choreographed by Raju Sundaram, the brother of Prabhu Deva, Shobi Master, Vijay Polanki and Sirish. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Chandra Bose, Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam and Krishnakanth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor