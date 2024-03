Emraan Hashmi: 'I don't think I am fit to be producer'

Mumbai, March 7 Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series ‘Showtime’, feels that he is not fit to be a producer.

The actor shared that he has only produced one film so far in his career but there too he was more of a “silent producer” as he was acting in it as well. The film in question is the 2019 film ‘Why Cheat India’. The actor confessed that he is more of a creative person than a finance-related one.

“I don't think I'm fit to be a producer. I did produce one film, but I was more of a silent producer and was playing the actor also in it, so my producer self took a backseat. I am a more creative person than a business-minded person. I got a commerce degree, but there's a running joke in my family that I wanted to be in arts, but I went into commerce and I still don't cross my checks properly when I sign them. There's someone always lurking over my head to see if I do everything correctly,” he said.

“So I'm not a numbers person, I'm not a commerce person. I'm more creatively inclined. So if I do produce another film, it will always be to delegate the work to people who know that part of it better, the finance better.”

Meanwhile, ‘Showtime’ also stars Mahima Makwana with Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Created by Sumit Roy, and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, ‘Showtime’ will be available to stream from March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor