Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy's intriguing posters of 'Showtime' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 : Makers of the digital series titled 'Showtime' starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Thursday unveiled the intriguing posters.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney +Hotstar treated fans with intense look posters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The posters feature Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vijay Raaz and Shriya Saran.

Sharing the posters, they wrote, "They are here to steal the show! It's Showtime.#HotstarSpecials #Showtime coming soon. #ShowtimeOnHotstar."

As soon as the posters were uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait for this one."

Another user commented, "CAN'T WAIT TO SEEEE THISSS NOW! just release the trailer nowww."

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Excited about 'Showtime', Emraan earlier said in a statement, "Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels. Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment have been known to be some of the most quality storytellers in the industry and collaborating with them has been an incredible experience. We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say - we have heard you all! Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood!"

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show.

Karan earlier shared that "Showtime is a series that is very close to my heart. It gives a closer look into the power struggles of the showbiz. The show will ensure that battle lines are drawn and crossed and keep the camera rolling with the audiences clapping."

'Showtime' will stream on Disney+Hotstar, the release date is not yet disclosed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor