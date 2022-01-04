Emraan Hashmi to shoot action sequences for Tiger 3

Salman Khan has been extensively shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ and joining him on the sets this week is Emraan Hashmi. According to media reports, the duo will be shooting with international action directors. “Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be shooting some action sequences at the SRPF ground set with some international action directors,” a source close to the unit was quoted saying to ETimes. Meanwhile, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan will also be joining Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger 3 to shoot for his cameo in the espionage action thriller. But looks like there is a change in the plan.

The media reports suggested that King Khan will be shooting for his cameo next month now. Earlier, Salman has stated that he will be working with SRK in Tiger 3 and Pathan. After wrapping ‘Tiger 3’, Salman Khan is expected to begin work on his next project. He is scheduled to start a new film in the end of February 2022. This year, Salman has some interesting ventures in the pipeline, he will be seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Pooja Hegde and in 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandez. alman Khan has also shot for an entertaining cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’ and he will also be seen essaying a pivotal part in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.