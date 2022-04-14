Enjoy writing challenging stories: 'Akhada' writer Sanjay Saini

Mumbai, April 14 Writer Sanjay Saini is remembered for Bollywood film 'Rocky Mental' starring Parmish Verma. Sanjay is excited about his upcoming movie 'Akhada'.

He says: "I'm a sports lover and enjoy writing movies on sports. I can connect very well with the concept and that helps me to write in a way that the audience appreciates it. For my upcoming movie 'Akhada', I personally went to meet wrestlers in villages.

"I tried to explore their will of taking the sport to international level and about facing struggles. Not many have ideas about what happens to such players who fail to win their struggles. So it's a very interesting story."

He continues to share about struggles for a writer.

Sanjay adds: "There is a huge struggle and competition for writers in the entertainment industry. But that is fine every time you can't win, at times you fail too. But one needs to be strong enough to keep going to achieve dreams. For me, technology is in my mind, art in my heart. I always enjoy writing challenging stories."

