Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Part Ways After 12 Years of Marriage, Issues Joint Statement

Actress Esha Deol and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, have decided to end their marriage. In a joint statement, they announced the dissolution of their relationship. “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” the joint statement issued by them stated.

The duo had tied the knot in 2012 in a low-key traditional ceremony at ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They had two daughters – Radhya and Miraya – in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Rumours of her separation with Bharat cropped up when he wasn't seen at her grand birthday bash on November 2, 2023 or the 75th birthday bash of Hema on October 16, 2023. Last year in June, Esha and Bharat celebrated their wedding anniversary as Esha wished her husband with a few photos on social media. Esha made her Bollywood debut with Vinay Shukla's 2002 romantic thriller Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She went on to star in hits like LOC: Kargil (2003), Yuva (2004), Dhoom (2004), Dus (2005), and No Entry (2005). She also served as a gang leader on Roadies X2 in 2012 and made her streaming debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022, followed by Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega on Amazon Mini TV last year.



