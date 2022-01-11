Esha Deol clocks 20 years in film industry

As Bollywood actor Esha Deol completed 20 years in the film industry on Tuesday, she extended her gratitude for all the love and support on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha posted a video encompassing her various films, featuring co-stars such as Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and more.

Esha added her voiceover to the video, in which she talked about her beautiful journey and its highs and lows, by incorporating names of her films such as 'Dhoom', 'Yuva', 'No Entry' and many more.

In the caption, she penned, "As I clock 20 awesome years today in this film industry I want to thank all my co-stars, my directors, my producers and my staff for the such amazing times together making movies. Most importantly I want to thank you my well-wishers, my fans .... Because of you I am. Here's looking forward to lots more magic in the cinemas, good roles and good film. To many more. Love you mamma and papa. Love and gratitude, Esha Deol."

Several members of the film fraternity poured in love in the comments section.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Time flies, Still remember our Rajasthan schedule, you were so warm then and you're the same after 20 years."

Tusshar Kapoor dropped a clapping hands emoticon.

Meanwhile, her upcoming project includes the crime drama series 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness' with Ajay Devgn.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor