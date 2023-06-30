Esha Deol pens sweet note for husband Bharat Takhtani on their 11th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], June 30 : Actor Esha Deol penned a sweet note for her husband Bharat Takhtani on their 11th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with Bharat on Friday.

He captioned the post, "For keeps for eternity. @bharattakhtani3 #weddinganniversary #11 gratitude."

In the monochrome picture, she was giving a hug to her husband.

As soon as he shared dropped the pictures, netizens flooded the comment section with best wishes.

A fan commented, "Yayy!! Happy Anniversary to a gorgeous couple!! Cheers to more happy years together !!."

"Happy 11 years of wedded bliss my Esha and BT...God bless u both with many more years of togetherness..." Another commented.

" Happy Anniversary lovebirds .... Stay Blessed.", a social media user wrote.

Esha Deol tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on 29 June 2012. Radhya was born to Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter Miraya in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Hijack' actor made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India Yoodlee Films.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project.

