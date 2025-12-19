Esha Deol says 'still grieving' as she expresses her desire to take a break from social media

Mumbai, Dec 19 Actress Esha Deol, who is still grieving the loss of her beloved father and legendary actor Dharmendra, has expressed her wish to take a break from social media for some time.

The 'Dhoom' actress revealed that due to the unfortunate circumstances, she had been keeping her work commitments on hold for some time; however, she intends to post all of them in the near future.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Esha wrote, "I had kept a few work commitments on hold for a long time which I would be posting & sharing with you all now in the coming days. (sic)."

Reiterating that this is indeed a very difficult time for her as a daughter and she is still grieving the loss of her 'precious' father, Esha added, "Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving precious father. A loss I would never get over."

The 'Yuva' actress said that if she could have her way, she would love to go on a social media break, but the nature of her work does not allow her to do so.

Esha expressed, "If I had things my way I would wish to not be on this platform for sometime and just take a break. But I can't do that. So try & be kind and understanding. Thank you for the love & support always... love you all."

Earlier, remembering dad Dharmendra on his 90th birthday on December 8, Esha promised to continue his legacy with 'pride & respect'.

Her emotional post read, "I so painfully miss you papa … your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket , holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations , laughter & shayaris . Your motto “ always be humble , be happy, healthy & strong."

"I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect .And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you papa", she concluded the note, signing off as "Your darling daughter, Your Esha, your Bittu."

