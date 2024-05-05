Esha Gupta celebrates 12 years of Kunal Deshmukh’s directorial ‘Jannat 2’

Mumbai, May 5 Director Kunal Deshmukh's crime thriller film 'Jannat 2' marked its 12th anniversary in Hindi cinema on Sunday, prompting actress Esha Gupta to celebrate the occasion by sharing a video.

The actress took to Instagram stories and shared a video of the song 'Tera Deedar Hua' from the film, featuring herself and actor Emraan Hashmi.

Esha captioned it: "#12yearsofjannat2."

Released in 2012, 'Jannat 2', which also stars Randeep Hooda, revolves around a man named Sonu who deals in illegal arms but later joins forces with ACP Pratap Raghuvanshi, who is keen on putting an end to this criminal activity.

The film served as a spiritual sequel to the 2008 film 'Jannat', which starred Emraan and Sonal Chauhan. It depicted the journey of a gambler who transitions into a cricket bookie based on his sixth sense for the game.

