'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney bags a role in Marvel movie 'Madame Web'

Actor Sydney Sweeney, who is best known for her role in 'Euphoria', will now be seen in Sony's Marvel film 'Madame Web'.

As per Variety, Sweeney has joined Dakota Johnson in the upcoming project. However, the details of her role have not been disclosed yet.

In the comics, Madame Web is a paralyzed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.

'The Defenders' fame S.J. Clarkson has come on board to direct 'Madame Web'. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the duo behind Jared Leto's upcoming vampire chiller 'Morbius', will write the screenplay.

( With inputs from ANI )

