Everyone on 'Kumkum Bhagya' set found my bridal ensemble similar to Kiara Advani's wedding look: Mugdha Chaphekar

Mumbai, June 12 Actress Mugdha Chaphekar, who essays the role of Prachi in the primetime drama 'Kumkum Bhagya', has shared that everyone on the sets was reminded of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani's wedding ensemble as they saw Mugdha in the bridal ensemble for the show.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how the tables have turned, as Ranbir has stepped back from marrying Rhea (Tina Philip) at the last minute so that he can stop Prachi and Akshay's (Abhishek Malik) wedding. And as soon as he reaches the wedding venue, he faints, and eventually, Prachi gets married to Akshay.

As soon as Mugdha stepped out of her makeup room, the co-actors and crew members on set couldn't help but notice how closely her look resembled popular actress Kiara Advani's famous bridal attire.

The actress donned a baby pink colour lehenga instead of going with the quintessential bridal look. The outfit was paired with a statement green necklace, Chooda, and Gajra.

The actress said that, "Dressing up as a bride for the show is not a new experience for me, but what definitely was amazing and surreal was when everyone on the set found my bridal ensemble similar to Kiara Advani's wedding look".

She added that, "I would give all the credit to my creative team for giving me such a rich and elegant look for the marriage sequence. As soon as I stepped out, I got many compliments for this look. I just can't wait for my fans and viewers to watch the upcoming track."

