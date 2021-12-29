‘Everything tastes bad except chocolate' Rhea Kapoor shares her health updates, after being tested positive for Covid-19

The Kapoor household has been hit by the deadly COVID-19 virus for the second time. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and her filmmaker hubby Karan Boolani have all tested positive for the virus. They are presently under quarantine and are taking all the precautions suggested by the doctor.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor took her Instagram story and posted her health updates, she wrote a note which reads, “Yes I'm positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird."

She further wrote “My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I'm still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you."

Rhea tested positive for corona a couple of weeks after she hosted two house parties. Earlier this month she invited her friends Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and a few others for dinner. Later on Christmas eve, she hosted a party for her friends Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra, and others.