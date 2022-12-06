"Everything was fine till Dabangg released": Malaika Arora opens up on her divorce with Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora’s reality show, Moving in with Malaika, debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, and on the first episode, Malaika spoke about why her marriage with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan broke down. The episode also featured some of Malaika’s friends from the industry, such as actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia, as well as choreographer-director Farah Khan.Malaika shared that she got married to Arbaaz only because she wanted to get out of her house. While speaking with Farah Khan, Malaika even revealed that she was the one who proposed Arbaaz. “I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, ‘I want to get married. Are you ready?’ Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, ‘You pick the day and the place.’”

She further opened up about what went wrong in their marriage, Malaika said, “I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people.” She shared that until the release of Dabangg things were fine between them, but after that ‘they became very irritable people and started to drift apart’. Farah also agreed that they had started drifting apart after Dabangg.On a closing note, Malaika shared Arbaaz Khan is a wonderful person and also recalled the time when he was there for her, after her surgery. "But when I was wheeled out one of the first faces that I saw was actually Arbaaz, at that moment. And he kept asking me, 'Can you see? How many numbers? How many fingers?' And I was like 'why is he doing this?' It was very strange. For a second, I was like okay 'have I gone back in time?' Something that really sticks out is in difficult times, you know that irrespective whatever it may be, past, present, future, jo bhi ho (whatever happened), the way he was there."Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in 1998. Their shocking separation announcement came in March 2016 and Arbaaz-Malaika were officially divorced in May 2017. The couple however continues to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.. Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2019.