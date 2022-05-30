Ewan McGregor stresses 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' was made as a limited series

Los Angeles, May 30 Actor Ewan McGregor has said the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series is just a "standalone" limited series for the time being.

Having reprised his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new show, the Scottish actor stressed there is no plan for future episodes or a spin-off movie at this stage, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Well, at the moment, we're just doing the six episodes. It was very much set up and made to be a limited series," the 51-year-old actor said when speaking to Collider.

"So, that's how it stands at the moment. Listen, if it does very well and Disney are excited about the prospect of doing another one...I loved doing it. I loved working with Deborah Chow. I loved working with the new technology."

"And I thought our scripts were really good. And I feel like the experience of doing it with the crew who were so passionate about it. So many Star Wars fans in the crew of 'Star Wars' projects nowadays that it makes the experience really exciting," he added.

"So, I'd be totally up for doing more. But I can guarantee, at the moment, it's just a standalone thing."

That's not to stay Ewan isn't keen to do a Kenobi movie. He previously told the same outlet: "I'd very much like to do one too. I think the story between Episode III and Episode IV, I think there's a story there. I think that's the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, if there is one."

He continued: "The one that bridges my Obi-Wan Kenobi and Alec's (Guinness) Obi-Wan Kenobi because there's a - I don't know how long he's in the desert there, but it's got to be 20 or 30 years."

