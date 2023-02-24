Ex-Brexit leader, GB News slammed for targeting Sikh community

New Delhi, Feb 24 Former Brexit leader and GB News host Nigel Farage has been slammed for 'insulting' coverage of a TikTok video showing Sikh people in a small boat crossing what the broadcaster claimed was the English Channel.

The Indian Council of Scotland and the UK has sought a public apology from GB News for running the story with the headline "WTF...Sikh-ing Asylum" on the screen.

"We have written to GB News and look forward to a public apology. If no public apology is given then we shall go to the regulator," the Council said.

Sharing a clip of the news coverage, the Indian diaspora organisation also took a strong offence to Farage making fun of the people in the video.

"You've been used in the past to the Alban, this is a boat full of Sikhs. Yes, they're all coming from India. What a good day out they're having," Farage was heard saying on GB News.

