Ex-lovers Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl meet each other for the first time after separation

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl recently announced their breakup after four years of togetherness. Now, as per the latest report, the ex-lovers met each other for the first time post their separation and they even travelled together in the same car from the actress' home, where they were accompanied by their common friend. Reportedly, they spoke to each other for a good half hour below her building and later went to her place and waited there for a few hours. The source also shared that, even though they are separated, Rohman shares a close bond with Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah, who too are very close to him.

“Rohman is almost like a father figure to them and he'll always be there for them whenever they need him. Apparently, Sushmita, too, has no qualms with this equation and is happy with their bond. The attachment that Sushmita's girls have with Rohman and vice versa is intact and will never come to an end,” the source revealed. Back in December 2020, Sushmita put all the speculations and rumours to rest, by taking to her Instagram to confirm her break up with Rohman Shawl. Sharing a photo with him, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️ #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship 😊❤️🌈 I love you guys!!!😍 #duggadugga” Sushmita Sen made her comeback with the web-series Aarya, which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. She was last seen in the second season of Aarya, which opened to stellar reviews. Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.