"Exciting opportunity": Kubbra Sait on playing cop in 'Shehar Lakhot'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Actor Kubbra Sait, who is playing a cop in the series 'Shehar Lakhot' in the noir crime drama 'Shehar Lakhot', expressed her excitement and shared how challenging it was to depict it on-screen.

Kubbra said, "As an actor, I thrive more when surrounded by exceptional individuals who inspire and challenge me to grow both personally and professionally. Pulling off a police uniform for my role in 'Shehar Lakhot' was an exciting opportunity."

The actor added that playing the role of a cop is not only challenging but more than that, there is a sense of responsibility.

"Wearing the cop uniform commanded respect and instilled a sense of responsibility. In this story, the uniform symbolizes the challenges faced by our real-life heroes, reminding us of our flawed yet ever-evolving system," she added.

Set in the fictional marble mining town of Lakhot, the series is written and created by Navdeep Singh and Devika Bhagat and directed by Singh.

Talking about the director, she added, "Navdeep's patience and support allowed us to truly shine as actors. With the crafting of a well-written script, I was able to delve into my memory and invoke the precise emotions needed."

The series features Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait. It also features Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal.

'Shehar Lakhot' is streaming on Prime Video.

