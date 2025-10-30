’Exploring Intimacy for the First Time on Screen”, Pavitra Punia on Her Role From Dirty Scams

Hungama OTT, is all set to launch its latest original anthology series, Dirty Scams, a fast-paced world where clever women pull off the smartest cons with style and grit. Ishq Parlour, the first episode of the anthology, will be released on October 30. Fronting the series is Pavitra Punia as Rani, a fierce, layered character who tested her endurance and depth as an actor.

Pavirta Punia, who essays the role of Rani in Dirty Scams, talks about her role. Pavitra shared, “The most challenging thing doing this character was me exploring intimacy for the first time on screen. All thanks to the team, they made me comfortable and made it very professional. The first two episodes, Ishq Parlour and Aashram, drop on October 30, followed by Shaadi Mubarak and Deemak on November 6, and the final story, Right Swipe, on November 13.

On the personal front, Pavitra recently announced her engagement with fans on Instagram through a series of romantic photos from her dreamy beachside proposal. In the photos, Pavitra Punia is seen looking radiant in a red outfit, standing by the shore during what appeared to be a sunset proposal. The serene beach setting, decorated with candles and flowers, added to the magical vibe of the moment. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Locked in ?? love made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____ #NS” — teasing fans with her new initials but not revealing who her mystery man is.

According to reports, Pavitra’s fiancé is a Mumbai-based businessman, but she has chosen to keep his identity private for now. Despite the mystery, her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow television celebrities. Krishna Mukherjee, Imran Nazir Khan, Bhavya Singh, Akanksha Puri, Dalljiet Kaur, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were among the many who wished the couple well in the comments section. Fans too couldn’t contain their excitement, filling the comments with heart emojis and best wishes while speculating about the man who has stolen the actress’s heart.