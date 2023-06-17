'Exploring various avenues,' Rajniesh Duggall to headline 'VideoCam Scam'

Mumbai, June 17 Actor Rajniesh Duggall will be seen in an upcoming web series, 'VideoCam Scam', that draws inspiration from a real-life event. It is directed by Vaibhav Khisti.

"The story is based in Indore. What is unique about this story is the scam and a big percentage of people have been affected by it," said the actor.

Produced by Blue Drop Films, some parts of the series have also been shot in Mumbai. Actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Farnaz Shetty, Kunj Anand, Aradhana Sharma and Pritam Singh also star in the project.

He also mentioned how much he enjoys doing web series, especially those that mirror reality. "Web series based on real incidents always intrigues the audience," he added.

In career, the actor is always ready to experiment.

