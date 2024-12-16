"Extremely sad": Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi offered condolences on the demise of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain on Monday.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that the news of the demise was "extremely sad" adding that he left behind a legacy of his art which would stay alive in the memories of the people.

"The news of the demise of the great tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain ji is extremely sad. His demise is a great loss for the music world," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"My condolences are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Ustad Zakir Hussain ji has left behind such a legacy of his art, which will always remain alive in our memories," the post read.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary table maestro, Ustad Zakhir Hussain.

PM Modi in a post, described Hussain as a genius who revolutionised Indian classical music, bringing the tabla to global recognition.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," the post read.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that Hussain's iconic performances and soulful compositions would continue to inspire generations of music lovers and musicians.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," the post further read.

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15 in San Fransisco, USA, at the age of 73. The cause of the death was confirmed to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest percussionists of all time, Ustad Zakir Hussain was not only a master of his craft but also a cultural bridge-builder who elevated Indian classical music to international acclaim.

His contributions to both traditional and contemporary music have left an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain inherited his talent and passion for tabla from his father, the iconic Ustad Alla Rakha.

