Extremism can only be broken by hope, says Pa Ranjith

Chennai, Feb 16 Director Pa Ranjith believes that 'Kuthirai Vaal', a film produced by his Neelam Productions, will make audiences look at it from a subconscious level and create a new experience for them.

"We have only seen movies with a hero, a villain, and a heroine and their struggles from a third-person point of view but this movie will make you look at it from a sub-conscious level. It will create a new experience for the audience," he said, while participating in the audio launch event of the film, which was held recently,

Ranjith, who has produced the film, said, "I only heard the pitch of the movie and writer Rajesh took a lot of time to narrate the story. And the written script was about 350 pages. I was impressed by the story and the writing. I'm very interested in independent movies, they give us a lot of freedom in filmmaking. The audience for independent movies is limited but it has weight.

"Rajesh once told me that 'myths can only be broken by myths" and I loved that saying. I believe that extremism can only be broken by hope."

The film has been directed by Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder and features actors Kalaiyarasan and Anjali Patel in the lead.

Scheduled to release on March 4 this year, the film has been produced by director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions along with Yaazhi Films.

The film, a psychological drama that has been written by Rajesh G, is believed to be one of the very few Tamil films to deal with the concept of magical realism.

Music for this film has been composed by Pradeepkumar and Maarten Visser, and cinematography is by Karthik Muthukumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor