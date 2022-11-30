Fact Check: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora expecting their first child together

After Malaika Arora's pregnancy news went viral, her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor took his Instagram to slam the rumors. He called it the lowest a person could go and said that people have been getting away with writing such articles.

Sharing a screenshot of the news, Arjun wrote in a rather long post, “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for over 4 years now. Arjun Kapoor who often finds himself on the receiving end of trolls and refrains from calling them out publicly, usually responds rumors in his own way. Earlier, Malaika had sparked engagement rumors with the announcement post of her upcoming show, Moving In with Malaika. The show marks her OTT debut, featuring her life in an unfiltered manner.