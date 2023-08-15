Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of youth beaten up for shouting 'Pakistan zindabad' during 'Gadar 2' screening in Bareilly

An incident at a cinema hall in Bareilly has garnered attention due to misleading claims surrounding it. A viral video suggests that a youth was beaten up for chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' while watching the film 'Gadar 2'. However, the facts paint a different picture.

The incident occurred during the screening of 'Gadar 2' at Prasad Talkies located in Civil Lines, Bareilly.

The film's release had generated significant excitement among the audience. Reports indicate that on the first day of release, some individuals under the influence of alcohol attended the night show. An argument between them escalated into a physical confrontation, causing chaos within the cinema hall. Cinema hall staff members intervened in an attempt to restore order, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Subsequently, the local Kotwali police were notified of the incident. However, by the time the police arrived at the scene, the individuals involved had already fled.

FAKE NEWS!

Two groups of drunk people fighting inside Prasad talkies inBareilly is shared with a false claim that someone was beaten up for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

Spoke to @bareillypolice and the complainant from Prasad Talkies who denied the false claim by @erbmjha.… pic.twitter.com/M5CAwa97lB — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 14, 2023

The video capturing the altercation was subsequently shared on social media platforms, accompanied by claims that the altercation was sparked by a 'Pakistan Zindabad' chant.

According to the reports, Bareilly police clarified that the incident arose from a quarrel among the individuals who had consumed alcohol. No official complaint has been registered in connection to the incident.

Additionally, fact-checker Mohammad Zubair also shared the reports regarding this incident. “Two groups of drunk people fighting inside Prasad talkies in Bareilly is shared with a false claim that someone was beaten up for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad,” he tweeted.