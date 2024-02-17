Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on new show: ‘Couldn't be a part of it’

Mumbai, Feb 17 Popular TV actor Fahmaan Khan, known for his work in 'Imlie' and 'Pyar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii', found himself at the centre of speculations surrounding his involvement in a new show produced by Sobo Films.

However, breaking his silence on the matter, Fahmaan revealed that despite being in talks for the Star Plus show, he won't be a part of it.

He said: "Yes, I was in talks with the makers, but unfortunately, I couldn't be a part of it for some reasons. Sobo Films is one of the best production houses in the industry and for sure will work in the future, but for now, I am not doing the show."

Fahmaan started his career as a model. His journey on the small screen started in 2015 with a cameo role in Yeh Vaada Raha. He was then seen in the TV Serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’ in 2017.

He has also worked in shows such as 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan', 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' and 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.'

