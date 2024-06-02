Faisal Malik recalls designing Arijit Singh's 'Fame Gurukul' promo during historic Mumbai deluge

Mumbai, June 2 Actor Faisal Malik, who immortalised the character of police officer Gopal Singh in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and portrays the fan-favourite character of ‘Prahlad cha’ in ‘Panchayat’, has shared his inspiring story.

The actor worked on the reality show ‘Fame Gurukul’ as a promo producer. Narrating the story, Faisal told Digital Commentary that he worked on the episode of the show based on superstar singer Arijit Singh.

He shared that on July 26, 2005, when the city of Mumbai was struggling with heavy rains, he was in the editing studio working on the promo for the reality show.

He said, “‘Fame Gurukul’ was the only show that was aired on the day when heavy rains lashed the city of Mumbai on July 26, 2005. It was raining, and I was working on the edit in the office.”

The actor said that making a promo is an art.

“At the end of the day, a promo is an invitation to the potential audience. To cut a promo you have to watch a film 8-10 times. It helps you gauge the narrative of the film, then you have to script the promo,” he added.

