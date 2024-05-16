Family of Malayalam Actor Mathew Thomas Injured in Road Accident; 61-Year-Old Relative Succumbs

Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas family was involved in a tragic accident in the early hours of May 15. Allegedly, the jeep they were traveling in overturned and plunged into a gutter while returning home from a family gathering. Despite immediate medical attention, a 61-year-old relative of the actor unfortunately succumbed to injuries.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the entire family was returning after attending a posthumous ceremony for a relative when they met with the accident. Soon after, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. But sadly, a 61-year-old relative of the Leo actor named Beena Daniel lost her life in the fatal crash. The deceased was a retired teacher.

Reports suggest that Mathew's father Biju, mother Susan, and Beena's husband Saju sustained injuries and are being treated at the hospital. Apparently, Mathew's brother John was driving the vehicle. He has also suffered injuries. It’s being reported that his condition is improving. Currently, an investigation is underway and the authorities are trying to determine the exact cause of the jeep overturning on the highway.

On the work front, he was part of the 2023 Tamil-language action thriller film Leo led by actor Vijay. The movie also had an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand