CRPF Commandant booked for disproportionate assets in UP

Lucknow, March 19 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a case against a Lucknow-based CRPF Commandant, Neeraj Kumar Pandey, on the allegation of amassing assets disproportionate to his income.

The CRPF personnel reportedly has assets worth Rs 5.61 crore (approximately) - which is 108 per cent of his income.

Searches were conducted at four places including Lucknow, Noida, Mirzapur, and Delhi in connection with the case.

These raids have revealed the personnel's investments in immovable properties in Ranchi, Varanasi, Noida, and along Yamuna Expressway. These properties, cumulatively worth Rs 4.6 core approximately, are registered in the name of the accused and his family members.

CBI officials said that additionally, bank deposits to the tune of Rs 1.02 crore approximately and bank transactions worth nearly Rs 6.18 crore have also surfaced during the probe.

The transactions were made by the accused, his kin, and the companies they own.

Besides, documents of other movable/immovable assets - including jewellery and shares - have also been unearthed.

