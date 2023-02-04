Fan asks SRK box-office collections of 'Pathaan', actor replies with witty remark

Mumbai, Feb 4 Twitterati had a field day as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle for a fun #AskSRK session.

The actor, whose recent film 'Pathaan' has broken many records at the box-office, is known for giving funny, quirky and witty answers to the questions posed by his fans during the #AskSRK session.

On Saturday, a fan asked SRK about the real collections of his recent release, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The fan tweeted, "@iamsrk #Pathaan ka real collection kitna he (what is the real collection of 'Pathaan'?)."

In response, SRK wrote, "5,000 crore pyaar. 3,000 crore appreciation. 3,250 crore hugs. 2 billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? (what does your accountant has to say on the subject?)."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' marked the return of Shah Rukh to the silver screen four years after his last release 'Zero', which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

'Pathaan' was released worldwide on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

