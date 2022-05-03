Fans gather outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat on Eid for a glimpse of the superstar

Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial residence, on Tuesday witnessed huge crowds that had gathered to give Eid wishes to the Bollywood star. Over the years, Shah Rukh had made it a tradition to step out on his balcony on Eid and wave to his fans. He has not been doing it for the last two years due to the pandemic. Photos and videos from Mannat show fans gathered in hundreds for a glimpse of the actor. Many carried placards professing their love for Shah Rukh Khan and a few even chanted ‘we love Shah Rukh’. Traffic on the road was also impacted due to the increasing crowd of fans.

Over the last few years, Shah Rukh is always accompanied by his youngest child, son AbRam. In 2019, Shah Rukh and AbRam were joined by American late night host David Letterman as they shot for his talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, for Netflix. David watched in awe as the crowd cheered for Shah Rukh and the actor waved at them from the balcony. Shah Rukh later shared a video on Twitter to thank his fans for spending their Eid with him. Shah Rukh has been keeping busy juggling his time between film sets. The star, who recently wrapped up work on 'Pathaan', has been shooting for director Atlee's untitled next with Sanya Malhotra. Late last month, the actor also confirmed that he is working on a film with director Rajkumar Hirani. The social drama has been titled 'Dunki'.Come January 2023, fans will see the superstar in action on the big screen in 'Pathaan'. He will be joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.