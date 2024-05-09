Fans go gaga as Ranbir Kapoor sports new haircut amid 'Ramayana' shooting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Keeping the fans excited, Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', made fans go crazy with his new haircut.

On Thursday, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures of Ranbir along with a caption that read, "R A N B I R K A P O O R. #ranbirkapoor."

In the photos, Ranbir is seen wearing a black t-shirt and black glasses while flaunting his low faded new haircut.

He can be seen gazing into the mirror as Aalim captures him.

One of the users wrote, "This film will break the internet".

Another user commented, "Smoking hot."

"animal 2 loading....," another comment read.

'Ramayana' also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.

Recently, a few photos of Ranbir with his archery instructor were shared on social media by Ranbir's fans,hinting that actor is taking archery lessons.

Ranbir was last seen on screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

In the coming months, Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'. The film also stars his wife Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor