Fans impressed with Jr NTR's post-RRR look

Hyderabad, April 14 Following the phenomenal success of S.S. Rajamouli's epic 'RRR,' Jr NTR appears to have taken a break to build his looks for his next film.

A year after the announcement of NTR's next film 'NTR30, a photo of Jr NTR with another person has surfaced, with his fans claiming it to be the most recent snap.

As the photo suggests, Jr NTR has undergone a visible makeover. Tarak's fans think he looks better with cropped hair and a trimmed beard.

This suave look has struck a chord with Tarak's fans after seeing him in a rugged look as Bheem in 'RRR'.

This image of Jr NTR in a new look has come as a breath of fresh air to his fans, as in the said snap, he certainly appears to be well-dressed, and his weight loss is obvious too.

Tarak's new look has his fans excited, amidst the reports that he is losing weight for 'NTR30'.

