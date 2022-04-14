Fans impressed with Jr NTR's post-RRR look
By IANS | Published: April 14, 2022 02:54 PM2022-04-14T14:54:43+5:302022-04-14T15:05:15+5:30
Hyderabad, April 14 Following the phenomenal success of S.S. Rajamouli's epic 'RRR,' Jr NTR appears to have taken a break to build his looks for his next film.
A year after the announcement of NTR's next film 'NTR30, a photo of Jr NTR with another person has surfaced, with his fans claiming it to be the most recent snap.
As the photo suggests, Jr NTR has undergone a visible makeover. Tarak's fans think he looks better with cropped hair and a trimmed beard.
This suave look has struck a chord with Tarak's fans after seeing him in a rugged look as Bheem in 'RRR'.
This image of Jr NTR in a new look has come as a breath of fresh air to his fans, as in the said snap, he certainly appears to be well-dressed, and his weight loss is obvious too.
Tarak's new look has his fans excited, amidst the reports that he is losing weight for 'NTR30'.
